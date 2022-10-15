National Bank of Canada FI Buys 185,866 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.