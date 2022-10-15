National Bank of Canada FI Buys 185,866 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,866 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
