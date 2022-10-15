D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 47,939 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.10% of CEL-SCI worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

