D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 597.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,883 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.2 %

Fortinet stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.49.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

