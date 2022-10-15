D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.42. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.