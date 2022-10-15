D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.75.
Clorox Price Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
