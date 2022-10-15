D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,234 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

