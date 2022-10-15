D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $50.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

