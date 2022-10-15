Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 48,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

