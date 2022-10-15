The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

