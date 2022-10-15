Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

