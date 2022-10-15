Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.85. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.