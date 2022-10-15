Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $182.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.85. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

