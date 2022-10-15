Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XOM opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.