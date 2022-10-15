Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in V.F. by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

