iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

USMV stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.