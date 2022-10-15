Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 185.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 341,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 111,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 287,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 166.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.62. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

