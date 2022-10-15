Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,818,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $64,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 185,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 91,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.55%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

