General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405,935 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $221.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.