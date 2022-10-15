Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $47,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,198,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $66.68 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

