Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $173.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.12.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

