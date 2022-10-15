Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $54.18 Million Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

EGP opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.28%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

