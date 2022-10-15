Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $49,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $168.57 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.