Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.12 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $52,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

