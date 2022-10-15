Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360,156 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $388.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.81. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

