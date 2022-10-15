Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $65,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

