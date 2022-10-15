Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $59.19 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $59,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Avnet by 15.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avnet Stock Performance

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

