Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $57,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,448,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.