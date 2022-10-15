Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $73.74 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.