Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,679 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $60,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $151.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $327.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.29.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

