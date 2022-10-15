Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,873,291 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 167,040 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $58,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 35.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

