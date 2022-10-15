Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 74,667 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $51,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $760,634,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BNS opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

