Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.71 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 147,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of GSK worth $48,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.01%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

