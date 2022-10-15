Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 320,578 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $58,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

