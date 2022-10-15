Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,354 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

