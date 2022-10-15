Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.52 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,508 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $50,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.89.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

