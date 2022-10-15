Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $52,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $84.09 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

