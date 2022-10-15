Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $59,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.9 %

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Shares of HON opened at $174.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

