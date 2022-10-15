Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.20 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. Equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

