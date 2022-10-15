Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $56.71 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ecolab worth $56,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 3.3 %

ECL opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.98. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.