Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 215,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $51,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after purchasing an additional 473,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lear by 49.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 650,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,811,000 after purchasing an additional 215,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 108.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 341,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,687,000 after purchasing an additional 177,326 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

