Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 481,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

