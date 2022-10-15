Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 27,361 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $57,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,575 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after purchasing an additional 139,710 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,858,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $137.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

