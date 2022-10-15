Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $56,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $72,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.