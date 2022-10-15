Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.12 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $66,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 192.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $207.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.64 and a 52 week high of $366.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

