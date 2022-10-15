W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2,629.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of W. P. Carey worth $58,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.46 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

