Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $55.84 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $55,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 822,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,752,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

