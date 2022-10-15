Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,936 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.48.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.6 %

HUBS opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

