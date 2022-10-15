TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $33,345,506. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $514.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $686.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $594.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.55.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

