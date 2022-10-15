Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

