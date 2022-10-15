Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,714 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.99 and a 200-day moving average of $227.32. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

