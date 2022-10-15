Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $15.60 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

